Library Summer Reading Program Motivates Thousands of Young Readers

Children are pouring into local libraries to participate in the annual Summer Reading Program.

To date, nearly 5,000 children throughout the Santa Barbara Public Library System have joined in this year’s science-themed program, “Fizz, Boom, Read.”

Participation in the public library’s summer reading program has increased for two consecutive years. Besides reading books to earn prizes, children can participate in free weekly family events and performances at every library branch.

The Summer Reading Program runs through next Thursday, July 31, so there is still time to sign up.

Why is the Summer Reading Program so great? In the words of one local 8-year-old girl, it’s “because it’s fun to learn more things!” A 10-year old boy says, “It’s a tradition for me.” Other children say of the program, “It challenges me,” “The library helps me be smarter” and “It’s book heaven!” Anyone of any age is welcome to apply for their own library card.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.