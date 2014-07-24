Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Library Summer Reading Program Motivates Thousands of Young Readers

By Gwen Wagy for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | July 24, 2014 | 8:09 a.m.

Children are pouring into local libraries to participate in the annual Summer Reading Program.

To date, nearly 5,000 children throughout the Santa Barbara Public Library System have joined in this year’s science-themed program, “Fizz, Boom, Read.”

Participation in the public library’s summer reading program has increased for two consecutive years. Besides reading books to earn prizes, children can participate in free weekly family events and performances at every library branch.

The Summer Reading Program runs through next Thursday, July 31, so there is still time to sign up.

Why is the Summer Reading Program so great? In the words of one local 8-year-old girl, it’s “because it’s fun to learn more things!” A 10-year old boy says, “It’s a tradition for me.” Other children say of the program, “It challenges me,” “The library helps me be smarter” and “It’s book heaven!” Anyone of any age is welcome to apply for their own library card.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Gwen Wagy is a youth services librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 