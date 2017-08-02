Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:47 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

No Summer Vacation for High School Campus Projects

Work continues on everything from new buildings to walk-in freezer at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

The $22 million futuristic complex underway at Righetti High School will include 38 classrooms.
The $22 million futuristic complex underway at Righetti High School will include 38 classrooms. (Santa Maria Joint Union High School District)
By Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District | August 2, 2017 | 11:48 a.m.

Summer does not mean school is out for everybody at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Staff has been busy designing, improving and constructing new facilities for about 8,000 students and the Santa Maria Valley.

“It’s great to see these projects come out of the ground,’’ said superintendent Mark Richardson. “We look forward to seeing our kids working in these educational facilities.’’

At Righetti High School, steel framing and concrete pours continue on the nearly $22 million futuristic 38-room classroom complex that includes four classrooms that can be combined for a large area.

Buildings will be placed on the west side of campus. Construction on the project utilizes C-2004 bond funds.

The campus expansion is being undertaken to increase permanent classroom capacity, eliminate portable classrooms, advance new technology, and incorporate numerous learning tools from the district’s demo Classroom of the Future.

The demo featured moveable whiteboard walls; mounted big-screen monitors with the capacity to display from the teacher’s tablet; desks and chairs on wheels that separate easily into different arrangements; and other learning aids.

Also, a walk-in freezer is being installed to hold food for more than 2,000 students and staff; portable classroom roofs are being replaced; and energy-saving lighting is being installed.

On the Pioneer Valley High campus, final approvals have been received from the Division of State Architects and the final touches inside the interior of PVHS’s new Performing Arts Center are moving forward. It should be completed this fall.

The 16,411-square-foot structure includes three classrooms, a stage and seating capacity of 298. Estimated project cost is $9.6 million, of which $6.9 million will be the estimated actual building costs. Funding is through C2000 and 2004 bonds.

In addition, roofing on a few of the portables is being replaced and more efficient lighting installed.

At Santa Maria High, the district’s oldest school, staff has begun designs to prepare for construction of new buildings to replace ones from the 1920s and '30s. About five of the older buildings will be demolished on the north side of campus.

Funding is from Measure H, which was approved by voters last year. There is also a paving project around the stadium and pool as well as an energy-saving lighting replacement project.

The district is gearing up to start construction in January on the Agricultural Education and Career Technical Education centers.

The 25-acre property is north of the Elks Rodeo Grounds and east of Highway 101. It was used for crop farming and bought for $3.6 million. The purchase used C-2004 general obligation bond funds. The centers will have a capacity of 400-500 students.

District-wide, solar power designs for RHS, PVHS, DHS and the district office are also moving through DSA. If all goes well, construction could start in fall.

The project, which will save $140,000 for the first year and about $7 million throughout 25 years, involves possibly starting in October and being completed by December.

The solar equipment would be placed in parking areas of the facilities. SMHS will receive it after the new construction is completed.

Lastly, all sites including DHS will receive the energy-efficient upgrades, plastering, carpet cleaning and other maintenance projects before school, starts Aug. 9.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 