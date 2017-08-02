No Summer Vacation for High School Campus Projects

Work continues on everything from new buildings to walk-in freezer at Santa Maria Joint Union High School District

Summer does not mean school is out for everybody at the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

Staff has been busy designing, improving and constructing new facilities for about 8,000 students and the Santa Maria Valley.

“It’s great to see these projects come out of the ground,’’ said superintendent Mark Richardson. “We look forward to seeing our kids working in these educational facilities.’’

At Righetti High School, steel framing and concrete pours continue on the nearly $22 million futuristic 38-room classroom complex that includes four classrooms that can be combined for a large area.

Buildings will be placed on the west side of campus. Construction on the project utilizes C-2004 bond funds.

The campus expansion is being undertaken to increase permanent classroom capacity, eliminate portable classrooms, advance new technology, and incorporate numerous learning tools from the district’s demo Classroom of the Future.

The demo featured moveable whiteboard walls; mounted big-screen monitors with the capacity to display from the teacher’s tablet; desks and chairs on wheels that separate easily into different arrangements; and other learning aids.

Also, a walk-in freezer is being installed to hold food for more than 2,000 students and staff; portable classroom roofs are being replaced; and energy-saving lighting is being installed.

On the Pioneer Valley High campus, final approvals have been received from the Division of State Architects and the final touches inside the interior of PVHS’s new Performing Arts Center are moving forward. It should be completed this fall.

The 16,411-square-foot structure includes three classrooms, a stage and seating capacity of 298. Estimated project cost is $9.6 million, of which $6.9 million will be the estimated actual building costs. Funding is through C2000 and 2004 bonds.

In addition, roofing on a few of the portables is being replaced and more efficient lighting installed.

At Santa Maria High, the district’s oldest school, staff has begun designs to prepare for construction of new buildings to replace ones from the 1920s and '30s. About five of the older buildings will be demolished on the north side of campus.

Funding is from Measure H, which was approved by voters last year. There is also a paving project around the stadium and pool as well as an energy-saving lighting replacement project.

The district is gearing up to start construction in January on the Agricultural Education and Career Technical Education centers.

The 25-acre property is north of the Elks Rodeo Grounds and east of Highway 101. It was used for crop farming and bought for $3.6 million. The purchase used C-2004 general obligation bond funds. The centers will have a capacity of 400-500 students.

District-wide, solar power designs for RHS, PVHS, DHS and the district office are also moving through DSA. If all goes well, construction could start in fall.

The project, which will save $140,000 for the first year and about $7 million throughout 25 years, involves possibly starting in October and being completed by December.

The solar equipment would be placed in parking areas of the facilities. SMHS will receive it after the new construction is completed.

Lastly, all sites including DHS will receive the energy-efficient upgrades, plastering, carpet cleaning and other maintenance projects before school, starts Aug. 9.

— Kenny Klein for Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.