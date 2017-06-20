Science, Math Hot Topics at Camp for Local Girls

Twenty eight local girls, all junior high students, will spend a week of summer at UCSB participating in Tech Trek, a science and math camp organized and sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

To be selected, students had to be recommended by a science or math teacher, write an essay, and participate in an interview with members of AAUW.

The camp, for young women going into eighth grade, will include hands-on learning activities such as building robots, exploring sea life and competing to build the strongest structures. They also will learn about careers in technology and science.

AAUW established California-wide camps more than 25 years ago. Campers attend on scholarships provided by local branches of AAUW.

Major local contributors to camperships include Deckers Outdoor Corp., L-3 Communications Corp., Maripro, the Lopker Family Foundation, and Karl Storz Imaging, Inc.

— Martha Lannan for Tech Trek.



