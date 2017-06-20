Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 10:19 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Science, Math Hot Topics at Camp for Local Girls

These girls will attend Tech Trek camp on scholarships from the American Association of University Women.
These girls will attend Tech Trek camp on scholarships from the American Association of University Women. (Tech Trek)
By Martha Lannan for Tech Trek | June 20, 2017 | 10:20 a.m.

Twenty eight local girls, all junior high students, will spend a week of summer at UCSB participating in Tech Trek, a science and math camp organized and sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW).

To be selected, students had to be recommended by a science or math teacher, write an essay, and participate in an interview with members of AAUW.

The camp, for young women going into eighth grade, will include hands-on learning activities such as building robots, exploring sea life and competing to build the strongest structures. They also will learn about careers in technology and science.

AAUW established California-wide camps more than 25 years ago. Campers attend on scholarships provided by local branches of AAUW.

Major local contributors to camperships include Deckers Outdoor Corp., L-3 Communications Corp., Maripro, the Lopker Family Foundation, and Karl Storz Imaging, Inc.

— Martha Lannan for Tech Trek.

 


 

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 