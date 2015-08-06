Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 3:32 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Summer Shootout for Shoes to Jump-Start Success for Eastside Youth

By Sergio Hernandez for Training CAMP | August 6, 2015 | 10:15 a.m.

Training CAMP Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit that seeks to help underprivileged children succeed “on the court and in the classroom,” invites the community to lace up their favorite sneakers and compete in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament to support Eastside youth.

Doors at Franklin Elementary’s new basketball facility will open at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 15, and a winning team will be announced by 3 p.m. after three guaranteed games of play.

Top teams will be awarded prizes, and Chipotle lunches and tournament t-shirts will be provided for all participants.

Teams of four can sign up at www.trainingcampfoundation.org/3on3 for $200 ($50 per player).

All proceeds from “Summer Shootout for Shoes” will go to Eastside elementary students in need of new footwear for fall semester.

Each team that registers will provide enough funds to provide athletic shoes for three children.

During the school year, T-CAMP caters to a number of Franklin Elementary School students in need of academic, athletic and relational mentoring.

“It’s really all about the kids — that means volunteering as much time and as many resources as possible to help them succeed,” says the foundation’s director Sergio Hernandez.

Hernandez explains that gifting shoes to deserving children will, like Franklin’s school uniforms, help seal the socioeconomic gap that many students face. He hopes to draw enough players to draft a 15-team bracket and raise enough money to help 100 children.

The Training CAMP Foundation would greatly appreciate community participation to help Eastside students tie a new pair of kicks. Register at their website or email [email protected] for more information.

—Sergio Hernandez represents Training Camp Foundation.

 
