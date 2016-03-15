Summer Solstice Announces Emerald Ball Fundraiser

Summer Solstice Celebration, Santa Barbara’s jewel of Summer, has announced a fabulously fun-filled evening: its annual Emerald Ball.

Join in from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at Warren B’s, downtown’s new premiere event location, located 731 De la Guerra Plaza.

The annual fundraiser is a celebration of spring and the beginning of wonderful art being created for the parade, which takes place June 25, 2016, and festival weekend, which takes place June 24-26, 2016, at Alameda Park.

In honor of the green beauty of spring, the Solstice offers you the opportunity to bedeck in your finery and join its organizers for an evening of music, entertainment, fun, drinks and food.

Masks, ball gowns, costumes, tuxes, boas and anything green are encouraged for all attendees.

The ball will include live music from the ever-popular Spencer the Gardener, dance performances from La Boheme Professional Dance Group and hot tunes to dance the night away from DJ Darla Bea.

All are invited to this fundraiser to help raise some green and make this year’s Summer Solstice Parade legendary, as the Emerald Ball’s “Legends” theme will surely be.

— Robby Robbins is the development and communications director for Summer Solstice Celebration.