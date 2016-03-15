Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:49 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Summer Solstice Announces Emerald Ball Fundraiser

By Robby Robbins for Summer Solstice Celebration | March 15, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Summer Solstice Celebration, Santa Barbara’s jewel of Summer, has announced a fabulously fun-filled evening: its annual Emerald Ball

Join in from 7 p.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday, March 19, 2016, at Warren B’s, downtown’s new premiere event location, located 731 De la Guerra Plaza.

The annual fundraiser is a celebration of spring and the beginning of wonderful art being created for the parade, which takes place June 25, 2016, and festival weekend, which takes place June 24-26, 2016, at Alameda Park.

In honor of the green beauty of spring, the Solstice offers you the opportunity to bedeck in your finery and join its organizers for an evening of music, entertainment, fun, drinks and food.

Masks, ball gowns, costumes, tuxes, boas and anything green are encouraged for all attendees.

The ball will include live music from the ever-popular Spencer the Gardener, dance performances from La Boheme Professional Dance Group and hot tunes to dance the night away from DJ Darla Bea.

All are invited to this fundraiser to help raise some green and make this year’s Summer Solstice Parade legendary, as the Emerald Ball’s “Legends” theme will surely be.

Robby Robbins is the development and communications director for Summer Solstice Celebration.

