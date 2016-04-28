Summer Solstice Celebration Announces Celebrity Dine-Out Event

Join the Summer Solstice Celebration at the Pascucci located at 729 State Street Thursday, May 5, 2016, for the 16th annual Celebrity Dine-out Event.

Laura Knight, owner of Pascucci, will once again turn over her business for the entire evening in support of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

With an all-volunteer staff, Pascucci will donate all sales from the evening (from food, drink and tips) to support this year’s Summer Solstice Parade, held June 25 and the Festival at Alameda Park, June 24-26.

Celebrity wait and bar staff will be on hand throughout the evening to add to the festivities of the evening. Mayor Helene Schneider, Councilwoman Cathy Murillo, John “The Palm” Palminteri, Alan “Weathermeister” Rose, John “The Restaurant Guy” Dickson and many more will be slinging drinks and serving up great dishes.

The event will be celebrated in Cinco de Mayo style, with the whole staff dressed in Mexican-inspired attire. Margarita specials and Tequila shots will flow all night long!

For more information about the Summer Solstice Celebration and the get involved as a vendor, volunteer or parade ensemble, visit www.solsticeparade.com.

— Robby Robbins is the development and communications director at Summer Solstice Celebration.