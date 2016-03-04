Summer Solstice Celebration Announces New Leaders Robin Elander, Robby Robbins

Summer Solstice Celebration has announced the appointment of Robin Elander as executive director and Robby Robbins as development and communications director.

“We are very pleased to announce these appointments,” reported Stacie Bouffard, board president. “Both Robin and Robby bring their strong leadership capabilities and creativity to the organization. Together with their commitment we are in a much stronger position to achieve our mission of a more integrated and community centered organization.”

Elander brings over 15 years of experience working for municipalities, nonprofit and private organizations. She has facilitated and coordinated large scale events, retreats, transformational leadership programs and team building programs across the United States.

Her recent accomplishments include coordinating the Ventura Art Walk and Arts Events in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District for over seven years and spearheading Santa Barbara’s Open Streets, now in its third year.

She holds a master’s degree in public policy and administration.

“I am honored and excited to lead Summer Solstice in their mission to bring the community together through the arts,” she said. “I am committed to the principles, values and history of Solstice and am thrilled to bring my experience, passion, community management and leadership skills to the organization.”

Robbins brings over 20 years of cross-industry and community experience driving marketing and development initiatives across multiple channels, including print, digital and eMarketing.

His accomplishments include creating national recognition for organizations through expanded marketing efforts.

He has been involved in Solstice since 2007 in a variety of roles including serving on the board as treasurer from 2009-12.

“I look forward to working closely with the new executive director and board of directors to build on our tremendous community presence through creative sponsorships, partnerships and collaborations,” he said. “I am delighted to be part of the Solstice organization in this new capacity.”

— Robby Robbins represents the Summer Solstice Celebration.