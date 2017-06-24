Summer Solstice Parade Wings Its Way Through Downtown Santa Barbara

Celebrating unity, 43rd edition of annual festival features a colorful array of costumes and messages

Amid the bubbles and confetti, chalk artists took over State Street in Santa Barbara on Saturday, working on their masterpieces inspired by the day that marks the onset of summer.

The crowd scurried out of the way when the loud sounds of drums and vibrant costumed parade-goers and masqueraders traveled closer.

Santa Barbara’s 43rd Summer Solstice Celebration made itself seen and heard Saturday afternoon, beginning with the annual parade.

Under bright blue skies, some 30 entries participated by marching, rollerblading, stilt-walking and twirling through downtown Santa Barbara starting at Cota Street and traveling up State to Micheltorena Street, then over to Alameda Park.

This year’s lineup included everything from local elected officials, businesses, nonprofit organizations, bands blasting their tunes and dance groups showcasing their talents.

The parade provided an outlet for community members to express their creativity under a theme of “Celebrating Unity.”

“As artists, we create a culture of community and a deep family connection,” said Budhi Harlow, a local musician, composer and drum teacher. “This is an activity about growing the community together.”

After the parade had finished its course, the crowd flocked to Alameda Park, 1400 Santa Barbara St., for a handful of youth activities, live entertainment and food vendors.

With a theme of “Unity Under the Sea,” the Summer Solstice children’s parade wraps up the three-day festival at 2 p.m. Sunday.

There will be opportunities to listen to live music performances from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

