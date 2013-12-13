Summer Solstice Celebration Looks to Heat Up Fundraising with Winter White Ball

Summer Solstice is planning its third annual Winter White Ball for Friday, Dec. 20 — the day before the actual Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year. This fundraiser will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Butler Event Center, 3744 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The White Winter Ball fundraiser is being organized to help underwrite the cost of producing the 2014 Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration, the 40th anniversary of this beloved community event.

"The Winter White Ball is a magical way to share in the holiday spirit, an opportunity for our community to get creative around the Winter Solstice in their interpretation of ‘white’ and find some last-minute gifts at our silent auction,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said.

Harpist Rebekah Scogin will play her ethereal silver electric harp as guests arrive, followed by DJ MacIntyre spinning dance tunes. Area 51 will play everyone’s favorite dance music — funk, soul, R&B, Motown and disco tunes. DJ MacIntyre will close out the evening.

Light appetizers and desserts will be provided by some of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants, including Marmalade Cafe, Pascucci, Fresco’s, Andersen’s Bakery, SOhO and more! The Christmas trees are donated by Big Wave Dave.

Tickets can be purchased through the Solstice Office by calling 805.965.3396 or online by clicking here. Tickets are $35 per person and $60 per couple.

Summer Solstice is a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation that produces the Solstice Parade, Solstice Festival and the Solstice Community Arts Workshop through the generous donations and sponsorships of this organization. The 2014 Solstice Parade will be at noon June 21. The festival will open Friday, June 20, and continue through June 22. The theme for the 2014 parade is “Games.”