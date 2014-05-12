Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

See Where the Magic Happens During an Open House of Summer Solstice Workshop

By Wendy Jenson for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | May 12, 2014 | 3:46 p.m.

Curious about the Summer Solstice Workshop? Then see for yourself where the Solstice magic happens.

You’re invited to an Open House at the Solstice Workshop at 613 Garden St. from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 16. Enjoy light refreshments, meet the artists and hear what they’re envisioning for the Summer Solstice Parade on Saturday, June 21.

This year’s parade theme is "Games," which certainly lends itself to creative costumes, floats and masks. The mind boggles with the possibilities: arcade games, board games (like Boggle), casino games, lawn games, sporting games, playground games, video games and game shows.

“Each year, about 400 workshop participants come as often as they like during public hours,” Solstice Executive Director Claudia Bratton said. “We have a staff of float builders, mask and costume makers who are there to help. You can use our supplies to create costumes and masks.”

The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Workshop is located at 613 Garden St., at the corner of Ortega Street. Starting this Friday, the Solstice Workshop is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

All workshop and parade participants must register. Registration fees ($15 to $45 for the workshop and parade entry) help defray the cost of materials. If you want to create a float, you must see Artistic Director Riccardo Morrison. There is a float fee, based on the cost of materials.

The following materials are needed for this year’s workshop: craft things (feathers, pipe cleaners, glue and glue sticks), sewing things (fabric scissors, pinking shears, ironing boards and covers, fake fur), fasteners, step stools, lockers, ladders, lumber, plywood, paint, tools, industrial shelving, saws and blades, plastic bins with lids, and collapsible dollies. To donate supplies, please call 805.965.3396 or email [email protected]. Thank you!

The Summer Solstice Festival is Friday, June 20; Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22. The Summer Solstice Parade is Saturday, June 21, starting at noon. Click here for more information. Vive Solstice!

— Wendy Jenson represents the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

 

