Summer Travel Tips from Vita Travel Store of Santa Barbara

After one of the harshest winters, Americans are expected to travel this summer more than ever since before the recession, according to AAA. With summer upon us, here are some useful travel tips from Santa Barbara’s newest travel resource, Vita Travel Store at 12 W. Anapamu St. in the heart of downtown.

The new store specializes in using advanced technology, products, and insider tips for making your trip easier and fun!

Plan in Advance!

Planning and booking activities and hotels is the easiest way to decrease stress on a summer trip.

Create an itinerary to make sure you have enough time to see and experience the places you want to see. Call ahead and book a tour before arriving. Most tour companies give you 24 hours to cancel as well, so if plans change you have flexibility. Working with a concierge, such as our own Vita concierge, or travel agent can ease the process as they can find and book tours for you and your group!

Charge on the Go!

Make sure to have a back up battery pack, like our GoDesign Mobile Power Bank, so that a lack of power doesn’t keep you from documenting your amazing summer trip or keep you from staying connected.

Never Be Without Tunes!

The idea that technology and water doesn’t mix is a thing of the past. Bring tunes with you wherever you go without worrying about water, sand or other elements ruining your gadgets. With the Eco Extreme Speaker, you can take the tunes with you while protecting your smartphone within the speaker’s case. The Eco Extreme floats, is shock proof and waterproof. Use it at the beach, clip it onto your kayak, take it camping, or hike to the top of that waterfall — the sky is the limit with this durable speaker.

Always Be Secure!

When traveling domestically or internationally, security is a top priority. We recommend always making sure to have RFID protection around ID cards, passports and credit cards so thieves cannot scan your body to steal your information without your knowledge. Try an Eagle Creek RFID Hidden Money Belt, a PacSafe RFID protected passport cover or travel organizer, or for the stylish traveler, a Baggallini RFID-Blocking Fabric Wallet.

Along with protecting yourself from identity theft, a satellite communicator, like our Delorme InReach, is an important accessory wherever your adventure travels may take you. Download topographic maps, send SOS signals, message friends and family through satellites, and much more. With Delorme, you are always “In Reach!”

Never Forget Your Second Bag!

And no, we don’t mean your luggage. A trick of the travel-trade is to always bring a foldaway bag that fits inside and weighs almost nothing, such as our ChicoBag’s, or our Patagonia foldable daypacks. Perfect when going on excursions, it can be used as a daypack when luggage is not needed. Or take it shopping so you have a reusable bag with you, or use it bring back souvenirs for friends and family without worrying about space or extra weight in your suitcase.

Trust the Locals!

When visiting a different country or different culture, we recommend trusting the locals. When at a restaurant, ask the people who work there to lead you in the right direction. Same goes for bartenders and taxi drivers. They can act as local concierges using their expert advice to point you in the right direction. You might just discover a local gem you didn’t know existed, or try a local dish that makes your taste buds jump for joy!

