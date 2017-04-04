Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Summer Trial Expected for Goleta Man Accused of Murdering 4 Family Members

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 4, 2017 | 8:50 p.m.
Nicolas Holzer
Nicolas Holzer

The trial for the man accused of murdering his parents and two sons in the family’s home near Goleta is expected to start this summer.

Nicolas Holzer was arrested after allegedly calling 9-1-1 on Aug. 11, 2014, to report he had murdered his family in the residence on the 600 block of Walnut Park Lane.

Responding Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies found Holzer’s parents and two children with stab wounds: William Charles Holzer, 73, Sheila Garard Holzer, 74, Sebastian Holzer, 13, and Vincent Holzer, 10.

The family dog was also found dead at the scene, according to authorities.

A grand jury indicted Holzer on four murder charges and he has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

He is represented by Public Defender Christine Voss, while retired Santa Barbara County prosecutor Ron Zonen is handling the case for the District Attorney’s Office.

During a brief hearing in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Tuesday, Judge Brian Hill said the court and attorneys are committed to trying the case this summer.

Trial is expected to take five to six weeks, and jury selection could start in late June or July, he said.

Holzer and his attorney waived time for the trial through August. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli

