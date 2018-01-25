Summer Trial Planned for 2 in Fatal Gang-Related Stabbing In Santa Maria

A summer trial has been scheduled for two men charged with a gang-related fatal stabbing in Santa Maria more than a year ago.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor scheduled Aug. 13 as the date to start the trial for Pedro Mora, 21, and Abdu Delgado, 24,

The pair were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a rival gang member, Luis Alberto Castaneira, 18, of Santa Maria, on Sept. 10, 2016, on the 900 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

Mora and Delgado were among four people in a vehicle driving on McElhaney when a rival gang member standing outside a residence made some motion to them.

The vehicle, driven by Delgado, made a U-turn and returned to a residence where a fight occurred, leaving one teen dead.

The defendants belong to the West Park gang while the victim was part of the North West gang, authorities said.

Both men face a murder charge plus an allegation the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. Mora also faces an addition allegation for using a deadly weapon to commit the crime.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is leading the prosecution team.

Delgado is represented by attorney David Bixby while Mora's attorney is Adrienne Harbottle.

The case will return to court in mid-May for a readiness-and-settlement conference.

Attorneys and defendants also will be back in court on Aug. 2 to confirm the trial will start as planned.

