Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 10:30 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Summer Trial Planned for 2 in Fatal Gang-Related Stabbing In Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 25, 2018 | 9:36 p.m.

A summer trial has been scheduled for two men charged with a gang-related fatal stabbing in Santa Maria more than a year ago.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor scheduled Aug. 13 as the date to start the trial for Pedro Mora, 21, and Abdu Delgado, 24, 

The pair were arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a rival gang member, Luis Alberto Castaneira, 18, of Santa Maria, on Sept. 10, 2016, on the 900 block of West McElhaney Avenue.

Mora and Delgado were among four people in a vehicle driving on McElhaney when a rival gang member standing outside a residence made some motion to them. 

The vehicle, driven by Delgado, made a U-turn and returned to a residence where a fight occurred, leaving one teen dead.

The defendants belong to the West Park gang while the victim was part of the North West gang, authorities said.

Both men face a murder charge plus an allegation the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang. Mora also faces an addition allegation for using a deadly weapon to commit the crime.

Supervising Deputy District Attorney Stephen Foley is leading the prosecution team.

Delgado is represented by attorney David Bixby while Mora's attorney is Adrienne Harbottle.

The case will return to court in mid-May for a readiness-and-settlement conference.

Attorneys and defendants also will be back in court on Aug. 2 to confirm the trial will start as planned.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 