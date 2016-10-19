Summerland House a ‘Total Loss’ After Massive Blaze; Investigation On-Going

Tuesday night blaze on Whitney Avenue was fanned by gusts up to 67 mph

It likely will take investigators several days to determine what sparked a spectacular fire that destroyed a Summerland home Tuesday night.

Fire officials said Wednesday that the residence on the 2400 block of Whitney Avenue was was a “total loss.”

The blaze, fed by gusts as high as 67 mph, broke out shortly before 7 p.m. on Whitney Avenue at Valencia Road.

Responders originally were called to another nearby home for a report of a power surge before noticing the three-story house in flames.

Crews were slated to remain on scene all day Wednesday patrolling and investigating the cause, said Grace Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

None of the residents was home when the fire broke out, Donnelly said, and they have found other lodging.

Heavy winds blew flames into an oak tree in the property’s front yard, and sent embers flying downhill toward other residences, sparking a small vegetation fire that charred about a quarter-acre.

Firefighters reported no injuries, though surrounding neighbors were asked to vacate their homes before being allowed back late Tuesday night.

Some 75 personnel were dispatched to the fire, including crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland, Montecito, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara County and Ventura County fire departments.

