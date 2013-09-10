Summerland Jewelry Retailer Waxing Poetic Marks First Anniversary

This month, local jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic is thrilled to celebrate the first anniversary of its Summerland store — one whole year! And what a year it’s been.

Celebrations on the porch, a twinkly Christmas, a plethora of fabulous new designs, many pizzas from their friends at Café Luna, and more beloved customers than they could ever ask for.

Waxing Poetic would like to thank their faithful comrades for supporting them through the past year in lovely Summerland by hosting a very special First Birthday Celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at its Summerland boutique.

Friends, family and the public are invited to celebrate, discover the new designs, enter to win a Waxing Poetic diamond and gold pendant, and enjoy a little cake and live music by the popular local bluegrass band the Mobile Homeboys.

And in true Waxing Poetic fashion, they will “charm” guests with charm giveaways every 30 minutes between noon and 4 p.m.

So come for the cake, stay for the music, cross your fingers to win that diamond — and help Waxing Poetic celebrate its beloved Summerland boutique’s first birthday on Sept. 21.

Waxing Poetic’s Summerland boutique is located at 2350 Lillie Ave. For more information, call Waxing Poetic at 805.770.2847.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.