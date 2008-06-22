Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Summer’s Here ... So, Now What?

Keeping kids busy is the key to keeping them out of trouble.

By Jasmine Rara | June 22, 2008 | 11:10 p.m.

Summer is here and school is out, which means plenty of free leisure time and idle hands for many children.

Research shows that out-of-school time is a dangerous time for unsupervised children and teens. Not only do they experience learning loss by 2.6 months of their grade level equivalency, they are also more likely to use alcohol and drugs or engage in criminal and other-high risk behaviors. Studies show that thousands of students try marijuana for the first time during summer break. In addition, 24 percent of teenagers report having their first alcoholic drinks while on summer vacation. First use of cigarettes among teens also jumps during the summer, according to a 2007 Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration report.

Parents can and do make a difference in a child’s decision to stay drug-free. They can help teens be drug-free by closely supervising their time, knowing who they are with and setting clear rules. In addition, parents can also help by involving them in supervised activities such as day camps.

According to the Education Department, the best summer programs share the following common elements:

» Goal-setting, strong management and sustainability

» Quality staffing

» Attention to safety, health and nutrition issues

» Effective partnerships with community-based organizations, juvenile-justice agencies, law enforcement and your groups

» Strong involvement of families

» Enriching learning of families

Enrolling in the United Boys and Girls Club, YMCA and Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department can make a big difference in keeping kids and teens off drugs and alcohol this summer. Click here for Noozhawk’s Summer Camp Guide.

“Going to supervised activities not only help our youth continue develop their learning abilities, but it also keeps them away from drugs and alcohol,” said Penny Jenkins, executive director of the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Jasmine Rara is the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse‘s media and special events coordinator.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 