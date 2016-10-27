2016 Summit for Danny Community Climb at Starting Line

Money raised goes to scholarships for substance-abuse treatment

Hundreds of hikers and community volunteers will gather at Elings Park for the 16th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bob teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara.

Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance-abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Participants can choose from three trail options including a 3-mile hike, a moderate 5-mile trail, and a challenging 8.5 mile climb. All hikes will begin at Godric Grove at Elings Park. Dogs are welcome.

Following the climb, climbers and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a barbecue, live entertainment, chair massages and a children’s obstacle course.

The title sponsor of this year’s Summit for Danny is Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the event, go to www.SummitforDanny.org or contact Catherine Remak at 963.1433 ext. 138 /[email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Summit for Danny.