Hikers Step Up to Do Summit for Danny Climb on Oct. 29

Money raised from the climb helps to fund scholarships for substance-abuse treatment

On Saturday, Oct. 29, hundreds of hikers and community volunteers will gather at Elings Park for the 16th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bryant teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara.

Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance-abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Participants can choose from three trail options: a 3-mile hike, a moderate 5-mile trail or a challenging 8.5-mile climb. All hikes will begin at Godric Grove at Elings Park and dogs are welcome.

Following the climb, participants and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a barbecue, live entertainment, chair-massages and a children’s obstacle course.

Title sponsor of this year’s Summit for Danny is Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the event, go to www.SummitforDanny.org or contact Catherine Remak at 963.1433 x138/c[email protected]

— Catherine Remak for Summit for Danny.