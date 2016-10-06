Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 9:29 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Hikers Step Up to Do Summit for Danny Climb on Oct. 29

Money raised from the climb helps to fund scholarships for substance-abuse treatment

By Catherine Remak for Summit for Danny | October 6, 2016 | 7:22 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, hundreds of hikers and community volunteers will gather at Elings Park for the 16th Annual Summit for Danny Community Climb.

Three trail options are available for Saturday’s hikers/climbers. Click to view larger
Three trail options are available for Saturday’s hikers/climbers. (Catherine Remak / Summit for Danny)

Summit for Danny is spearheaded by business leader Bob Bryant, who lost his son Danny to substance abuse in 1995. Determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others, Bryant teamed up with the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to develop a youth treatment center for Santa Barbara.

Money raised from the community climb provides scholarship funds for substance-abuse treatment at the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Participants can choose from three trail options: a 3-mile hike, a moderate 5-mile trail or a challenging 8.5-mile climb. All hikes will begin at Godric Grove at Elings Park and dogs are welcome.

Following the climb, participants and their friends and families are invited to enjoy a barbecue, live entertainment, chair-massages and a children’s obstacle course.  

Title sponsor of this year’s Summit for Danny is Montecito Bank & Trust.

To learn more about the event, go to www.SummitforDanny.org or contact Catherine Remak at 963.1433 x138/c[email protected]    

— Catherine Remak for Summit for Danny.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 