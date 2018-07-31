Summit for Danny Hikers Heading for Iceland to Help Teens in Recovery

Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, a group of local community leaders are preparing to take off on the 2018 Summit for Danny International Climb. Hikers will travel and trek together through Iceland, Aug. 26–Sept. 1.

Since the summit climbs began in 2000, more than $3 million have been raised to support the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

The center is home to CADA’s teen treatment programs for those struggling with drug and alcohol abuse. More than 6,000 teens have been served by the center since it opened in 2001.

The International Summit Climbs began after the death of Bob Bryant’s son Danny, who died of a drug overdose.

Bob Bryant was determined to turn his tragedy into hope for others by raising funds to create an adolescent treatment center, the only one of its kind between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Climbers have trekked Mt. Kilimanjaro, the Canadian Arctic, Peru, Ecuador, Bhutan, Patagonia, Mont Blanc, Bosnia, New Zealand, the historic Camino de Santiago, Spain and Norway.

This year’s climbers will cover some 71 miles over 10 days reaching 9,724 feet on Summit Day (day 9) at Sasso Piatto.

Members of the community participating include: Rich Bryant, Bill Burke, Carolyn Chandler, Dennis Forster, Janet Garufis, Jill Gass, Carol Greene, John Herzog, Peter Hilf, Liz Inglese, Andria Kahmann, Susan Keller, Kurt Koenig, Lori Mast, Linda Lockner, Dustie Prola, Catherine Remak, Al and Marsha Roberson, John Savrnoch, Cynder Sinclair, Ed Stonefelt, Anne Towbes and Suze Williams.

All climbers are responsible for paying their way, and raising a minimum donation, so every dollar contributed by the public goes directly to CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

To find out more, or support the team or an individual hiker, visit www.SFDInternational.org.

— Catherine Remak for Summit for Danny International.