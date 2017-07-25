Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Summit for Danny Hiking Group Raises $138,000

By Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | July 25, 2017 | 12:43 p.m.

Thanks to donors from Santa Barbara and beyond, 25 hikers who trekked the Dolomites in Italy, raised $138,000 to help fund the Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center.

Led by Bob and Patty Bryant, the International Summit for Danny Climbs have been taking place since 1999. Hikers returned home in mid-July after trekking some 80 miles reaching 9,724 feet on Summit Day at Sasso Piatto.

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s (CADA) Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center is home to Teen Court, a successful juvenile offender’s diversion program.

Teen Court is a CADA program where teens serve as jurors, hearing teen offenders' cases in Teen Court.

The offenders, ages 13-17, have committed a misdemeanor crime, and have the opportunity to have their cases heard by a jury of their peers rather than going through the juvenile justice system.

Local volunteer attorneys preside as judges and are directly involved in the court proceedings. Once the offenders successgully complete the program, their record is expunged from the juvenile-justice system.

Eighty-seven percent of teens who work through Teen Court do not reoffend.

Additional treatments at the center include individually designed programs for teens, regular drug and alcohol testing, and parent classes. Programs run from 11 weeks to six months.

More than 5,500 teens have been served by CADA’s Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center since it opened in 2001.

This year’s hikers include: Sally Arnold, Michelle Berti, Bob and Patty Bryant, Shannon and Laurie Bryant, Bill Burke, Carolyn Chandler, Dennis Forster, Janet Garufis, Carol Green, Peter Hilf, Carol-Anne Lonson, Linda Lorenzen, Bill and Kristi Parish.

Also, Andrea Pighetti, Margot Roseman, Cynder Sinclair, Rose Hodge, Ed Stonefelt, Marie Ann Strait, Cathleen Chandler-Eckhardt and Terry Eckhardt.

For more about the hike or how to get involved, go to www.cadasb.org.

— Catherine Remak for Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

 
