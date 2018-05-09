Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 5:40 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Summit Helps Local Businesses Navigate Global E-Commerce

By Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center | May 9, 2018 | 3:26 p.m.

World Trade Month is celebrated worldwide each May, and the South Central Coast is on the map with international trade organizations from across the region joining forces to help the local business community understand and enter the global e-commerce market.
 
Local business leaders, consultants, entrepreneurs, and educators eager to learn about the latest global e-commerce trends, statistics, best practices, and strategies are invited to attend the Global E-Commerce Summit, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, at the Buellton Marriott Hotel, 555 McMurray Road.
 
The summit is hosted by the SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, in partnership with the California State Chancellor’s Office Strong Workforce Program, Department of Commerce, District Export Council, Small Business Development Center, California Centers for International Trade Development, and local chambers of commerce.
 
Attendees will hear from industry experts who specialize in international trade development, strategies, logistics, customs, and compliance. Participants will learn how to assess their global e-commerce readiness to navigate the journey from domestic to exported product.

There will also be an opportunity meet the experts and ask questions related to specific businesses.

To learn more about the Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or call 965-0581 ext. 3643.
 
— Andy Silverman for SBCC Scheinfeld Center.

 

