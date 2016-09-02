Summit Surgery Center Performs Its First Outpatient Total Joint Replacement

Dr. Graham Hurvitz of the Ryu Hurvitz Orthopedic Clinic in Santa Barbara has successfully piloted the first total joint replacement surgery, a reverse total shoulder replacement arthroplasty, at Summit Surgery Center in Santa Barbara.

Summit Surgery Center is a multispecialty outpatient surgical facility specializing in orthopedics. Total joint replacement surgery in an outpatient setting is uncommon.

Typically, patients receive a total joint replacement procedure in a hospital and are required to stay overnight post operation in order to manage the pain and mobility.

However, in recent years more and more physicians are taking their total joint replacement cases to an outpatient surgery center where their patients can go home directly after surgery.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Hurvitz and the patient decided to have the surgery at Summit Surgery Center,” said Patty Harrison, Summit Surgery Center administrator. “Choosing an outpatient facility for a total joint procedure has significant benefits for the patient including less pain, a quicker recovery, less risk of infection and a significantly reduced overall cost in comparison to hospital prices.”

Although there are many benefits, not all patients are qualified to have a total joint replacement procedure performed in an outpatient setting.

“I look for a very healthy patient with no medical history of comorbidities, someone who I believe can tolerate an outpatient procedure and not have to worry about them going home the same day,” said Hurvitz. “This patient was a very healthy 61 year old who actually was the first one to bring up the idea of wanting to go home the same day of his surgery.”

In just 45 minutes, Hurvitz completed a reverse total shoulder replacement arthroplasty on Gray Pearson, who woke up from surgery with no pain.

“The patient received a peripheral nerve block, which effectively numbs the nerves in the upper extremity from the neck down and endures for 24 hours post-op with no pain at all,” said Hurvitz. “The pain will come back slowly as the peripheral nerve block wears off in which case he will be started on narcotics.”

“I wanted to be able to get in and out as quickly as possible,” said Pearson. “Dr. Hurvitz said that I was healthy enough to go home the same day so we decided to have the surgery at Summit Surgery Center. Overall, I am extremely happy with how the surgery went. Dr. Hurvitz and Summit Surgery Center did a wonderful job and I am very happy with the results.”

With the success of Summit Surgery Center’s first total joint replacement procedure, Hurvitz intends to perform more total shoulder replacement procedures at Summit Surgery Center should a qualified patient come along.

“Along with performing more of this surgery in an outpatient setting, it is also my hope that we transition into a period of exploration and pursue doing more total procedures such as the knee and the hip in an outpatient setting as well,” said Hurvitz.

