Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 1:23 pm | Mostly Cloudy 72º

 
 
 
 

Sun Rising on Summer Solstice Workshop

By Summer Solstice Celebration | May 19, 2018 | 5:14 p.m.

See where the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade magic happens — or be a part of it — by coming to the Solstice Workshop in May and June at 631 Garden St. The workshop is open 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s parade and festival theme — Heroes — was chosen to honor all heroes in the broadest concept of the term.

“We are excited to spread joy and healing after our recent natural disasters and celebrate our local heroes via all of our activities in the workshop, parade and festival this year,” said Robin Elander, Summer Solstice executive director.

“We have a team of solstice artists in residence, float builders, mask and costume makers to help you bring your ideas to life for the 44th annual parade. Join in on an existing ensemble or come with an idea and a team to build your own," Elander said.

The Summer Solstice Festival — a weekend of art, music, food, and family fun — is June 22-24 at Alameda Park. The parade is June 23, starting at noon at State and Cota streets and ending at Alameda Park. The Children's Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. June 24 at Alameda Park.

"We are a green, hand-made, people-powered parade," Elander said. "If you want to create a float, contact artistic director Riccardo Morrison. We create the framework for your ideas to come to life.”

By registering at the workshop, participants can use solstice celebration supplies to create their own costumes and masks, Elander said.

Workshop and parade participants must register. Registration is $45 for the workshop and parade entry. The fee helps defray the cost of materials. There is a float fee, based on the cost of materials.

Participants also can create their costumes at home, and register individually for the parade for $15 per person. For more information, visit http://www.solsticeparade.com.

Summer Solstice Celebration, a 5013c nonprofit, takes donated materials that can be turned into floats and costumes. To donate supplies, call 965-3396 or email [email protected] There are volunteer opportunities as well; email: [email protected]

To make a monetary donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/SBSolstice.

— Summer Solstice Celebration.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 