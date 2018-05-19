Sun Rising on Summer Solstice Workshop

See where the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Parade magic happens — or be a part of it — by coming to the Solstice Workshop in May and June at 631 Garden St. The workshop is open 3-8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s parade and festival theme — Heroes — was chosen to honor all heroes in the broadest concept of the term.

“We are excited to spread joy and healing after our recent natural disasters and celebrate our local heroes via all of our activities in the workshop, parade and festival this year,” said Robin Elander, Summer Solstice executive director.

“We have a team of solstice artists in residence, float builders, mask and costume makers to help you bring your ideas to life for the 44th annual parade. Join in on an existing ensemble or come with an idea and a team to build your own," Elander said.

The Summer Solstice Festival — a weekend of art, music, food, and family fun — is June 22-24 at Alameda Park. The parade is June 23, starting at noon at State and Cota streets and ending at Alameda Park. The Children's Parade starts at 1:30 p.m. June 24 at Alameda Park.

"We are a green, hand-made, people-powered parade," Elander said. "If you want to create a float, contact artistic director Riccardo Morrison. We create the framework for your ideas to come to life.”

By registering at the workshop, participants can use solstice celebration supplies to create their own costumes and masks, Elander said.

Workshop and parade participants must register. Registration is $45 for the workshop and parade entry. The fee helps defray the cost of materials. There is a float fee, based on the cost of materials.

Participants also can create their costumes at home, and register individually for the parade for $15 per person. For more information, visit http://www.solsticeparade.com.

Summer Solstice Celebration, a 5013c nonprofit, takes donated materials that can be turned into floats and costumes. To donate supplies, call 965-3396 or email [email protected] There are volunteer opportunities as well; email: [email protected]

To make a monetary donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/SBSolstice.

— Summer Solstice Celebration.