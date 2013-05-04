Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Sunday Showers, Breezy Conditions Likely to Last through Tuesday

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 4, 2013

To the relief of firefighters battling the 43-square-mile Camarillo Springs Fire in Ventura County, a deep marine layer and showers are expected to develop in the region Sunday and last through Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said Sunday should be mostly cloudy and breezy on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, with a chance of drizzle before 11 a.m. followed by a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid-60s and southeast winds of 15 to 20 mph are forecast, with gusts as high as 30 mph persisting overnight Sunday.

Intermittent showers are likely Monday, the weather service said, and a thunderstorm or two also are possible. Monday is expected to be cloudy with highs in the mid-60s, southeast winds of 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer but mostly cloudy, and the last of the rain should be gone by midafternoon, the weather service said.

A warming trend is expected to arrive on the Central Coast by the end of the week, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

