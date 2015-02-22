Scattered Sunday Showers Expected to Leave Little Trace by Monday

Scattered showers fell across Santa Barbara County beginning late Sunday afternoon, but the National Weather Service said conditions should start to clear by midday Monday.

A chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast until late Sunday, and the rain is expected to taper off after midnight.

No significant accumulation is expected, but motorists were warned to beware of slick roadways.

Monday’s high temperatures are likely to remain in the upper 50s to mid-60s, with morning clouds beginning to break up by early afternoon.​

