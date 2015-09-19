Sunday Temperatures Expected to Hit Low 90s with Chance of Showers on Horizon

Advice

Locals looking for some heat relief are not going to get it Sunday as temperatures are expected to settle in the low 90s with humidity in the upper 70s on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

It’s not likely to come over the next week either. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s at least through Friday.

Meanwhile, the weather service said increasing subtropical moisture combined with an upper-level low pressure system off the Baja coast will bring a chance of showers — albeit just a 30 percent chance — from Monday through Tuesday night. Thunderstorms are even possible Tuesday.

With the extreme heat, officials are warning residents to take precautions, stay hydrated and use common sense. Children, the elderly and pets are particularly vulnerable to the heat.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.