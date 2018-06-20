Sunday’s UCSB Softball Tournament Rained Out

Inclement weather and poor field conditions forced the cancellation of the final two games of UCSB‘s Softball by the Beach Tournament on Sunday. While the Portland State-St. John’s game will not be rescheduled, UCSB will play St. John’s in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Monday.
UCSB (6-6) will be playing in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Lead-Off Classic next weekend in Columbus, Ga. The Gauchos are scheduled to take on No. 17 DePaul, No. 12 Michigan, No. 15 Mississippi State, North Carolina State and Syracuse during the three-day tournament, which runs Friday through March 2.
Lisa Skvarla is UCSB’s assistant media relations director.