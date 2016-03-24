Sundial Studios to Hold First Thursday April Art Show and Sale

Sundial Studios invites the public to visit their 1st Thursday art show and sale from 5-8 p.m. April 7, 2016.

This month Sundial Studios is featuring the work of artist Carlos Cortes, whose animated style is colorful and full of humor.

Visitors will have a chance to meet Carlos and other resident artists of Sundial Studios, and unique artwork will be displayed by over 20 local artists with disabilities.

Sundial Studios will also feature poet Felino Soriano, whose poetry appears in hundreds of journals and magazines around the world. Food trucks will be parked outside the gallery with delicious food for sale.

Sundial Studios is located at 715 Kimball Street in Santa Barbara.

Proceeds from the event will benefit our artists with disabilities, as well as UCP WORK, Inc.

Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 600 residents with significant disabilities.

— Michael Craig is the manager of Sundial Studios.