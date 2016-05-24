Sundial Studios to Throw 1st Thursday Beach Bash, Artist Meet and Greet

Sundial Studios invites the public to visit its 1st Thursday art show and sale from 5-8 p.m. June 2, 2016.
This month Sundial Studios is featuring creatively designed prints inspired by new studio printmaking equipment.
Enjoy a tequila sunrise and island-style appetizers, then meet the resident artists of Sundial Studios.
Unique artwork and fine craft items will be displayed by over 20 local artists with disabilities.
Music by Coastal Jazz will be featured at the event, and island wear is encouraged.
Founded in 1968 by the Kiwanis Club, UCP WORK, Inc. offers supported living, residential, employment and social enrichment programs throughout Santa Barbara County and serves over 500 residents with significant disabilities.
This activity was supported in part by the California Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Arts and Disability Center at UC Los Angeles.
— Eryn Eckert is the director of community integration at UCP WORK, Inc.