Local News

Sundowner Wind Gusts to 45 mph Expected on South Coast

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | September 21, 2013 | 10:15 a.m.

Sundowner winds are expected to sweep into southern Santa Barbara County late Saturday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a wind advisory from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday.

The weather service said gusty northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph are forecast for the Santa Ynez Mountains and the South Coast foothills below.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast and through the Gaviota Pass.

Temperatures are expected to rise as a weakening cold front moves out of the area. Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny on the South Coast, with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

More of the same is forecast for Sunday, with highs near 80. The weather service said winds of 5 to 10 mph are likely with gusts of 15 to 20 mph possible.

Monday should be even warmer, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Daytime temperatures in the 70s are expected the rest of the week.

