Sundowner Winds Expected in Front of Weekend Rains

Gusty sundowner winds were expected to rake parts of Santa Barbara County Friday afternoon and evening in advance of a weekend storm, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory was issued and will be in effect from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, calling for northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to 45 mph.

Saturday's forecast was for a 40-percent chance of rain, increasing to 60 percent by Saturday night.

"The timing the way it looks now is we'll be seeing the precipitation chances increasing during the day tomorrow, and moving south overnight," said Mark Jackson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Sunday will see showery conditions, Jackson said, and then a break before a weaker system moves through the region on Tuesday.

Most areas should receive between a tenth and half an inch of rain, with some mountain areas getting more, Jackson said.

Snow levels are forecast to drop to around 4,000 feet, which could leave a dusting on local mountains, and affect travel on major routes such as Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles.

Daytime highs through the weekend are expected in the upper-50s and low-60s, with overnight lows around 50.

Sunny skies and warmer temperatures are expected to return by mid-week, Jackson said.

[Click here for the latest forecast.]

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.