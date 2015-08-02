Sundowner Winds Expected in Southern Santa Barbara County

Advice

Gusty sundowner winds were expected to rake Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and mountain areas Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was issued and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Monday.

The strongest winds were expected to occur west of Goleta along the Gaviota Ccoast, with north winds of 20-30 mph, forecasters said.

Major roadways that could be affected include Highway 101 between Goleta and Gaviota, and Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Motorists were urged to use extra caution.

The forecast for the coming week is for mostly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

Overnight lows should be around 60.

