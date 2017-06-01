Sundowner Winds Expected on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast

Gusty sundowner winds are expected along Santa Barbara County’s South Coast Thursday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday until 3 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters are calling for northwest winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts to 40 mph.

“The strongest gusts are expected between 8 and 11 p.m., mainly focused between Goleta and Gaviota,” the National Weather Service said.

The gusty condition may make driving of high-profile vehicles difficult, especially along Highway 101 between Gaviota and Refugio.

Sunny skies are expected through the weekend, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Patchy fog is likely in the overnight and early morning hours.

