Sundowner Winds Expected on South Coast on Sunday, Monday

Advice

Blustery winds began kicking up across Santa Barbara County on Sunday afternoon, and the National Weather Service warned that sundowner conditions were in store for the South Coast on Sunday and Monday.

The weather service declared a wind advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to around daybreak Monday.

Northwest to north winds of 15 to 25 mph — with gusts to 35 mph — are expected below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Motorists were advised to expect sudden, gusty crosswinds, especially on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Mostly clear skies are expected in Santa Barbara County through the week, with daytime highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

A breezy offshore flow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, which likely will result in a decrease in humidity and an elevated risk of wildfire.​

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.