Sundowner Winds Expected to Whip Santa Barbara County

Blustery sundowner conditions, with gusts to 60 mph, are expected in parts of Santa Barbara County overnight Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The South Coast, particularly Montecito, will see the brunt of the winds, which are related to a high-pressure system building over Northern California, forecasters said.

"Early this evening, winds will shift to a more northerly direction, and a strong sundowner will set up," the weather service said.

Motorists are urged to use extra caution, especially along the Gaviota Coast, on San Marcos Pass, and below the hills of Montecito.

Sunny skies are forecast for the region through the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows in the low 50s.

[Click here for the latest forecast]

