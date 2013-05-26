Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:33 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sundowner Winds in Forecast Sunday West of Goleta

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 26, 2013 | 12:55 a.m.

Sundowner winds gusting to 40 mph are expected to develop along the coast west of Goleta on Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph are forecast below and around canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Goleta.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s forecast is for partly sunny and a 20 percent chance of showers with daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

The rest of the week should be sunny with high temperatures gradually climbing into the mid-70s by the weekend.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 