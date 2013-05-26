Sundowner Winds in Forecast Sunday West of Goleta

Sundowner winds gusting to 40 mph are expected to develop along the coast west of Goleta on Sunday afternoon. As a precaution, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph are forecast below and around canyons of the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Goleta.

Motorists are advised to use caution on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, the weather service said.

Tuesday’s forecast is for partly sunny and a 20 percent chance of showers with daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s.

The rest of the week should be sunny with high temperatures gradually climbing into the mid-70s by the weekend.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.