South Coast Bracing for Afternoon, Evening of Sundowner Winds

Sundowner winds are expected to sweep the Santa Ynez Mountains and Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Sunday afternoon and evening, and the ​National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Monday morning.

The weather service said northwest to north winds of 20 to 30 mph are in the forecast, with 45 mph gusts possible. The strongest winds are likely from Goleta west along the Gaviota coast, especially below canyons and passes.

Sunday’s high temperatures should reach the upper 70s and low 80s on the South Coast, with overnight lows in the 50s. Monday should bring clear skies, but with daytime highs in the mid-60s to low 70s along the coast and in the 80s in the foothills.

The advisory is in effect between 4 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said the combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, low humidity and dry conditions has raised the risk of wildfire danger in the county.

Motorists are advised to use caution and to expect sudden, powerful crosswinds on Highway 101 along the Gaviota coast, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 192/East Valley Road through Montecito.

Sundowners may return Monday afternoon, and the weather service said another wind advisory may be issued Monday morning.

