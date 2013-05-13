Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:52 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Sundowner Winds, Rising Temperatures Raise Wildfire Fears

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 13, 2013 | 1:55 a.m.

With gusty hot winds forecast to rake Santa Barbara County over the next few days, officials are warning residents to be alert to fire danger.

The National Weather Service said an upper-level high-pressure system is expected to generate strong sundowner winds Monday and Tuesday on the South Coast. Temperatures are likely to climb into the upper 80s in the foothills and the Santa Ynez Mountains, and authorities are keeping a wary eye on fire conditions — less than a week after the 43-square-mile Camarillo Springs Fire was brought under control.

The weather service said a shallow marine layer will likely keep the coast in the 70s but temperatures in the upper 80s and even the low 90s are possible in the foothills above Santa Barbara, as well as in inland areas. Overnight temperatures in the 70s also are possible in the foothills.

Local northeast winds around 15 mph are forecast for Monday, with northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 25 mph expected Monday night and continuing through Tuesday night.

The rest of the week should include clear skies and daytime temperatures in the 70s, the weather service said.

