Local News

Sundowners Push Santa Barbara to Record High of 98

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | July 15, 2013 | 7:55 a.m.

Sundowner winds that kicked in Sunday evening pushed Santa Barbara to a record high temperature, according to the National Weather Service.

The 98-degree reading taken at 6:36 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Airport eclipsed the old mark for July 14 of 87, set in 1978, forecasters said.

The sundowner winds can occur when there is a significant surface air-pressure difference between the inland Santa Ynez Valley and the coast.

Winds come from the north and northwest, moving through the passes and canyons toward the Pacific. The air rises in temperature as it loses elevation, leading to the temperature spikes.

In addition to Sunday’s record, highs along the South Coast spiked into the 90s in Goleta, Montecito and other areas, which remained hot well into the night.

Monday’s temperatures were expected to be milder, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows around 60.

Gale-force winds were still expected in the outer coastal waters, but onshore gusts were likely only to 15 mph, forecasters said.

