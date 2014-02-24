Friday, April 13 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Sung Won Sohn to Discuss U.S. Economy in Talk to Channel City Club

By Channel City Club | February 24, 2014 | 10:31 a.m.

Sung Won Sohn
Dr. Sung Won Sohn

At noon Monday, March 10, the Channel City Club will welcome speaker Sung Won Sohn, Ph.D., for a talk titled "What Is Right with the American Economy” in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort.

Dr. Sohn is the Smith Professor of Economics and director of the Institute for Global Economic Research at California State University-Channel Islands. He also serves on corporate boards, including Forever 21, Western Alliance Bancorporation and Claremont Graduate University.

A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard Business School, Dr. Sohn was executive vice president and chief economic officer of Wells Fargo Banks before joining Hanmi Financial Corporation, a commercial bank in Los Angeles in 2005.

Earlier he served as senior economist on the president’s Council of Economic Advisors in The White House, responsible for economic and legislative matters pertaining to the Federal Reserve and financial markets, and has been a tenured professor at Pennsylvania State University system.

In 2012, the Wall Street Journal ranked him third among the five best forecasters in the country, one of the most prestigious honors in the economics profession. In 2002, he was named to TIME Magazine’s Board of Economists, and Blue Chip Publication chose him the most accurate forecaster for the Western states. In 2001, Bloomberg News selected Dr. Sohn as one of the five most accurate forecasters in the United States  He was chosen as one of the most influential Minnesotans of the 20th century by the state’s largest daily newspaper, The Star Tribune.

Reservations for the March 10 are required no later than Thursday, March 6. Click here, call 805.564.6223 or email [email protected].

 
