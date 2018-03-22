Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Sunni Thomas Honored With CALM’s Claire Miles Award

By D’Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary | February 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Sunni Thomas Click to view larger
Sunni Thomas

The CALM Auxiliary has presented the 2017-18 Claire Miles Award to Sunni Thomas. The award is given for outstanding dedicated service to the CALM children of Santa Barbara County http://calm4kids.org/.

CALM’s programs help prevent child abuse, and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.

Thomas became involved with the CALM Auxiliary in 1990. As an advocate for Child Help, a national organization, she said she was drawn to CALM for the work it does serving local children in the community.

Thomas was integral in the creation of a program called the Sunshine Fund, wherein therapists request specific needs for clients that are being treated, CALM said.

Those requests have ranged from summer camp program fees to a sports team uniforms, a pair of new prescription eyeglasses to a chest of drawers or desk for a child’s room.

These needs are fulfilled on a case-by-case basis by the Sunshine Fund, and Thomas has served as the chairman since its inception almost 20 years ago, CALM said.

Thomas and her husband Ray have been financially supporting of CALM and the CALM Auxiliary’s Authors Luncheon since she became involved in 1990.

"She is truly dedicated to the children in Santa Barbara County," CALM said.

Ever since CALM’s founder, Claire Miles, began working to prevent child abuse in Santa Barbara in 1969, the CALM Auxiliary has been instrumental in helping sustain CALM's legacy.

The auxiliary raises additional financial support and community awareness through projects and events, such as the Annual Celebrity Authors Luncheon, allowing the organization to grow and continue to serve those who need it the most.

CALM’s mission is to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. For more information, call 965-2376 or visit www.calm4kids.org.

— D’Arcy R. Cornwall for CALM Auxiliary.

 
