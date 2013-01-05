Sunday, June 10 , 2018, 11:38 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sunny Skies Before Rain Returns to Central Coast

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 5, 2013 | 10:12 a.m.

A sunny Saturday is in store for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, but rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for clear skies, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday, before clouds move in late in the day.

There is a 30-percent chance of rain after 4 p.m., rising to 80 percent overnight, forecasters said.

Showers are possible before 10 a.m. Sunday, slowly giving way to clear skies and breezy conditions, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be small — generally a quarter to half an inch — with up to three-quarters of an inch possible in some locations, forecasters said.

Snow levels could drop as low as 3,500 feet, which means some local peaks could get a white dusting.

Sunshine and a gradual warming trend are expected Monday through Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast for Santa Barbara.

Click here for rainfall totals from this storm.

Click here for the National Weather Service’s “Special Weather Statement.”

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 