Sunny Skies Before Rain Returns to Central Coast

A sunny Saturday is in store for Santa Barbara and the Central Coast, but rain is likely Saturday night into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters were calling for clear skies, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday, before clouds move in late in the day.

There is a 30-percent chance of rain after 4 p.m., rising to 80 percent overnight, forecasters said.

Showers are possible before 10 a.m. Sunday, slowly giving way to clear skies and breezy conditions, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be small — generally a quarter to half an inch — with up to three-quarters of an inch possible in some locations, forecasters said.

Snow levels could drop as low as 3,500 feet, which means some local peaks could get a white dusting.

Sunshine and a gradual warming trend are expected Monday through Wednesday.

Click here for the latest forecast for Santa Barbara.

Click here for rainfall totals from this storm.

Click here for the National Weather Service’s “Special Weather Statement.”

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.