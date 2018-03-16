Sunny Skies Expected in Santa Barbara County Over the Weekend

A sunny weekend is in store for Santa Barbara County as the latest in a series of storms moved out of the area Friday night, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The forecast is calling for clear skies Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with daytime highs around 60 and moderate winds.

Rainfall totals from Friday’s weather system were relatively light, with most areas of the county receiving between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

The wettest locations were in the upper reaches of the Santa Ynez Mountains, including off Gibraltar Road, 0.67 inches; East Camino Cielo, 0.52 inches; and Tecolote Canyon, 0.48 inches.

Monday also is expected to by sunny, with clouds moving in again on Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is possible Wednesday night and Thursday.

“As such,” the National Weather Service said, “this storm may pose a significant threat to recent burn areas.”

» Click here for the latest forecast.

» Click here for real-time rainfall totals.

» Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free breaking news text alerts to your cell phone.

» Click here for the Ready Santa Barbara County website.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.