Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, December 17 , 2018, 4:21 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Sunny Skies in Forecast as Storm Moves Out of Santa Barbara County

Rainfall totals low in most areas; dangerous high surf hitting west-facing beaches

Clouds gather over the Santa Ynez Mountains Click to view larger
Clouds gather over the Santa Ynez Mountains on Monday afternoon as a storm brought light rain to the region. Sunnie skies are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesdaty. (Brooke Hollans / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo 4:00 p.m. | December 17, 2018 | 3:39 p.m.

Drizzle, light rain and cooler temperatures hit Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Tuesday.

The 24-hour rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. showed Santa Barbara had received just 0.06 inches of rain, while Goleta had 0.16 inches, Montecito had 0.04 inches, Lompoc had 0.37 inches, Solvang had 0.18 inches, Carpinteria had 0.02 inches, and Summerland had 0.01inches.

According to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, the highest 24-hour rainfall total through that period was 0.47 inches in Santa Maria.

Dangerously high surf struck west-facing beaches along southern Santa Barbara County, prompting the NWS to issue a High Surf Advisory along the Central Coast through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory included the following statement:

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury...wash people off beaches and rocks...and capsize small boats near shore.”

The weather service is predicting daytime highs in the 60s on Tuesday along the South Coast. By afternoon, west winds around 15 to 25 mph are likely.

Overnight lows should be in the mid- to upper-40s, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s to around 70 Wednesday and in the upper 60s and 70s Thursday. Nighttime lows are predicted in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees on both days.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Saturday through Sunday, with daytime highs in the 60s to around 70, and lows in the mid-40s on both days.

Click here to sign up for county Aware & Prepare emergency alerts. 

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Barbara. 

Click here for the latest National Weather Forecast for Santa Maria.

Click here for real-time rainfall totals in Santa Barbara County.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 