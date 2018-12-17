Sunny Skies in Forecast as Storm Moves Out of Santa Barbara County

Drizzle, light rain and cooler temperatures hit Santa Barbara County on Monday, and the National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies Tuesday.

The 24-hour rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. showed Santa Barbara had received just 0.06 inches of rain, while Goleta had 0.16 inches, Montecito had 0.04 inches, Lompoc had 0.37 inches, Solvang had 0.18 inches, Carpinteria had 0.02 inches, and Summerland had 0.01inches.

According to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District, the highest 24-hour rainfall total through that period was 0.47 inches in Santa Maria.

Dangerously high surf struck west-facing beaches along southern Santa Barbara County, prompting the NWS to issue a High Surf Advisory along the Central Coast through 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The advisory included the following statement:

“There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Strong rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury...wash people off beaches and rocks...and capsize small boats near shore.”

The weather service is predicting daytime highs in the 60s on Tuesday along the South Coast. By afternoon, west winds around 15 to 25 mph are likely.

Overnight lows should be in the mid- to upper-40s, with west winds around 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Sunny skies are expected Wednesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s to around 70 Wednesday and in the upper 60s and 70s Thursday. Nighttime lows are predicted in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees on both days.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Saturday through Sunday, with daytime highs in the 60s to around 70, and lows in the mid-40s on both days.

