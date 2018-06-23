Sunset Auto Center Teams Up With Lompoc AYSO Region 77

Sunset Auto Center is partnering with the Lompoc AYSO Region 77 in Lompoc — joining forces with the national Chevrolet Youth Soccer program — to provide new equipment and an opportunity for community members to earn donations for their league via a Test Drive fundraiser.

"Playing the game of soccer helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support," Emilio Salas, parts manager at Sunset, 1300 N. H St., Lompoc.

"Sunset Auto Center and Chevrolet Youth Soccer are proud to participate in a sport that brings so many smiles to kids and families in Lompoc," he said. "Chevrolet believes that in play, there are possibilities and supports the spirit of teamwork that soccer instills in its players."

This is Chevrolet's Youth Soccer program's eighth year, and since its introduction it has helped aid local teams, benefiting young people in communities where Chevrolet's customers live, work and play. In 2016, more than 600 Chevrolet dealers participated nationwide.

Sunset Auto Center will present the teams with kits that include such items as equipment bags, pop-up goals, soccer balls, and Chevrolet Youth Soccer t-shirts.

Sunset Auto Center also will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Lompoc AYSO Region 77. Sponsored leagues across the country will have the chance to earn additional funds as community members take test drives at their partnering dealership to help support the league.

For more information about Chevrolet Youth Soccer, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports<http://www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.

Sunset Auto Center, an authorized Chevrolet and Buick dealership, is owned and operated by Cheryl and George Bedford. Cheryl Bedford is president of the California New Car Dealers Association. Visit sunsetautocenter.com.

— Marilyn Oliver for Sunset Auto Center.