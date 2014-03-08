Sunshine, Warm Temperatures Expected to Stay through Next Weekend

Santa Barbara County will enjoy mostly clear skies over the next several days although cloudy conditions could be spending a few nights here, the National Weather Service said.

Sunday is expected to be another unseasonably warm day, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and into the mid-80s in interior valleys, the weather service said.

An upper-level trough is likely to move in late Sunday afternoon, however, bringing a heavy cloud layer with it overnight. The weather service said a similar pattern may develop Monday evening.

Beginning on Monday, daytime temperatures are forecast for the upper 60s to low 70s through next weekend, with mostly clear skies and overnight lows in the 50s.

