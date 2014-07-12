Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Fair with Haze 72º

 
 
 
 

Super Moon, 7-Foot High Tide Expected in Santa Barbara at 10 p.m.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 12, 2014 | 6:40 p.m.

Saturday’s super moon may have Santa Barbara County star gazers looking heavenward, but the astronomical phenomenon is expected to make its presence felt on area beaches. The National Weather Service warned that a 7-foot high tide is expected around 10:10 p.m. Saturday along the South Coast.

The weather service said the gravitational pull of the super moon could produce a minor tidal overflow, beach erosion and higher waves pounding smaller rock jetties. The hazardous conditions are expected to subside by late Saturday.

According to scientists, a super moon, officially known as a “perigee moon,” is as much as 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual.

The appearance is a result of the elliptical orbit the moon follows around the Earth. On Saturday, the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth, about 221,802 miles away. Within two weeks, it will be at its farthest point, around 252,000 miles away. The average distance between the Earth and its moon is about 230,000 miles.

Super moons are to appear again on Aug. 10 and Sept. 9.

