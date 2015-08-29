Saturday Night’s Super Moon Is Summer’s Biggest, Brightest

Advice

If the full moon rising Saturday evening seems larger and brighter than usual, well, it is. The moon is just about at its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, making this full moon a “super moon.”

At around sundown Saturday, the moon will reach its closest point, known as an orbital perigee, at 222,631 miles away from Earth. On average, the moon is 238,855 miles away.

Lunar scientists say the moon will appear about 14 percent larger than normal Saturday.

This super moon is the first of three that will be appearing over the next two months.

On Sept. 27, the Harvest Moon will herald autumn’s arrival. One more super moon will follow on Oct. 27, but it will be slightly more distant than the previous two.

