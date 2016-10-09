Super Sunday Fund-raiser and Sukkah Building at Jewish Federation

Super Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s single biggest fund-raising day, will be held from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

Dozens of volunteers will staff phones at the Bronfman Center to call hundreds of people to raise money for essential programs. These include social and senior services, counseling, family-support services, the Portraits of Survival and Upstanders permanent exhibits and Holocaust educational programs, cultural enrichment, plus a range of seminars, workshops and classes.

The Jewish Federation offers programs for children, teens, adults, families and seniors from all religious and cultural backgrounds, and is committed to serving the local Santa Barbara community.



For more than 40 years, the Jewish Federation has raised funds and allocated them to various social service agencies — serving Jews and non-Jews alike — providing critical human services to hundreds of recipients each year.

As in years past, cuts in government funding for social services are anticipated to continue, and nonprofits need to step in to account for this gap. In this climate, the need for private donations is ever more critical.



"Super Sunday exemplifies the Jewish community's long-standing commitment to helping those in need: in Santa Barbara, in Israel, and around the globe. It also demonstrates a commitment to community building and philanthropy that sets an important example for younger generations," says Ron Zonen, the Jewish Federation's 2016 campaign chair.



Most of the funds raised are used to provide critical support to agencies and programs in Santa Barbara, including Jewish Family Service (social service needs and seniors), Jewish Community Center (art shows, lectures, classes), Portraits of Survival (Holocaust exhibit and community and youth outreach) and camp scholarships.

Additionally, the Jewish Federation makes allocations to local Jewish organizations. Donations gathered on Super Sunday and throughout the year provide critical funding to help alleviate poverty, provide emergency relief, ensure a Jewish future, and support the greater Santa Barbara community.

On the same day, the Jewish Federation also is seeking volunteers to help assemble its sukkah, a temporary hut covered in natural materials built for enjoying meals during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot. All community members are invited to participate.

Volunteers are needed to make phone calls and help the phone-a-thon run smoothly. They will be provided with food, prizes from local merchants, and — for teens — community-service credit.

To volunteer or for more information, contact: Julie Levine Rubin, development director, 957-1115 ext. 106; e-mail: [email protected]; or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.