Superheroes Run For Fun at Santa Maria Discovery Museum

3rd annual event includes heatlh fair and karate demonstration to give kids some powerful inspiration

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

The unseasonably warm weather didn’t deter superheroes from fulfilling their mission of having fun Sunday morning.

The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum hosted its third annual Super Hero Fun Run, during which participants sprinted or strolled while decked out in superhero garb.

The one-mile route started and ended at the Discovery Museum, at 705 S. McClelland St., and took participants through the nearby neighborhood.

“Our Super Hero Fun Run is an exciting way for children and their families to get fit and have fun together,” said Amy Blasco, Discovery Museum program director.

“It’s really important to us that our community members be happy and healthy, so we created the fun run to give them the opportunity to get out in the sunshine and enjoy being super,” she added.

Children and parents donned superhero personas, along with Discovery Museum staff.

“The kids look adorable, and they’re just so excited being here living out their superhero dreams,” Blasco said.

Volunteer Jeremy Winn was convinced to dress up as superman and greet runners, wearing a less-than-cool costume on the hot morning.

“They don’t talk about that in the movies,” he joked.

His children are older now, but enjoyed the Discovery Museum when they were younger.

“It’s a fun place,” Winn said.

Hazel Hatley and her daughter, Kaylee Albrecht, wore matching costumes for their third time participating.

“We’ve done it every year and we love it,” she said.

After the run, participants gathered in the Discovery Museum for a health fair and karate demonstrations along with a chance to experience the exhibits.

